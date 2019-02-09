Tripura royal scion calls for boycott of PM Modi's rally

By UNI

AMBASSA: Reiterating the call 'Poila Jati Khulung Party' is first the community then the politics, the royal scion of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Devvarman has called all the Tripurites to boycott the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for instigating Citizenship Amendment Bill while addressing a mammoth gathering at the tribal-dominated Dhumachara area in the bordering subdivision of Longthoraivalley in the northern Tripura district of Dhalai here last evening.

Mr Pradyot Kishore Devvarman has been addressing the huge gathering arranged by the Longthoraivalley Joint Action Committee against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

In the gathering the royal scion has remarked, "The gathering is a spontaneous one without any political banner. And it has become possible as people has realized the truth 'Poila jati Khulung party'. It is the base of this rally. All the people of Tripura, Tribals, Bengalis, Manipuris, Muslims, Christians all should protest and boycott the PM's rally scheduled on Saturday. He has taken the Bill three months prior to the General Election to unstable our ethnicity, economy and to create an atmosphere of distrust among us. And now the PM is coming to the state capital to uncover the statue of our beloved Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya and to name the airport after him. However, it is also an election gimmick to woo the tribal voters. And we should be united to fight against such humiliations".

In the rally, INPT leader Bijoy Hrangkhawl, IPFT(Tipraha) leaders Aghore Debbarma and Jagadish Debbarma and other local tribal leaders have remained present.

At least 5,000 tribal people have gathered in the rally.

Prior to the visit of the Prime Minister, the move of the royal scion has been creating big speculation in the political arena.