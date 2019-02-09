Home Nation

West Bengal records highest number of child marriages, shows survey

West Bengal's Murshidabad district tops the chart with 39.9 per cent cases followed by Gandhinagar (39.3 per cent) in Gujarat and Bhilwara (36.4 per cent) in Rajasthan.

Published: 09th February 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

Surpassing Rajasthan, Bihar and even Haryana, West Bengal has now topped the charts with the highest number of child marriages in the country.

The national average for child marriages presently stands at 11.9 per cent of all girls aged 15-19.

The National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4), conducted in 2015-16, found that there has been a steady decline in child marriages, mostly owing to education and rise in literacy rate. However, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur have shown a marginal rise in numbers. 

West Bengal's Murshidabad district tops the chart with 39.9 per cent cases followed by Gandhinagar (39.3 per cent) in Gujarat and Bhilwara (36.4 per cent) in Rajasthan.

In 2005-2006, Bihar recorded the most numbers of child marriages, followed by Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal. Ten years later, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan saw a 20 per cent decline in cases, but Bengal only witnessed a 4.8 per cent drop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Child marriage Murshidabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp