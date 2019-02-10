26.5 kg out of 32 kg of gold looted from Muthoot office in Bihar recovered; 3 held

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: As much as 26.5 kg of the 32 kg gold looted from an office of NBFC Muthoot Finance in Bihar's Muzaffarpur three days ago was recovered on Sunday and three men involved in the daring heist were arrested from different places.

In early morning raids in two villages in Samastipur and Vaishali districts, a team of plainclothes policemen from the Special Task Force (STF), Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the special investigation team (SIT) formed for the case managed to recover the looted gold, said officials. One of the three men arrested is a college professor's son.

While 1.5 kg gold was recovered from the house of Subhash Kumar Jha at Shahpurpara in Samastipur district, 25 kg gold was recovered from the house of Abhishek Kumar at Chak Mozahid village in Vaishali district. Abhishek, 23, is the son of Prof Nitesh Kumar, and he was handed the gold by the robbers for safekeeping, for the time being, said sources.

Jha, Abhishek and Alok Kumar were arrested and being interrogated in connection with the daytime heist at the NBFC's office at Bhagwanpur in Muzaffarpur town, barely 500 metres from a police station, at about 11:40 AM on February 6.

"The recovery was possible with the help of intelligence inputs, a scientific investigation and evidence gathered from the spot of crime. Six miscreants involved in the incident have been identified. Raids are being conducted to nab all the miscreants who planned and executed the robbery," said Bihar's ADGP (headquarters) Kundan Krishnan.

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey congratulated the police teams that cracked the case of robbery of gold, which was one of the biggest in the country in recent memory. He said the case would be put through the speedy trial mode to ensure early conviction and exemplary sentences to the accused.

Meanwhile, Muthoot Finance announced a reward of Rs 30 lakh for the police teams that resolved the case and recovered the looted gold, said police officials.

"The amount would be distributed among all policemen and officials who took part in the probe and recovery," said a senior official.