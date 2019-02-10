Alliance only if Congress disciplines RSS: Prakash Ambedkar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bharip Bahujan MahaSangh (BBMS) President and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday reiterated that there won't be any alliance with Congress unless it gives a written proposal on disciplining RSS.

However, he clarified that he is not in favour of banning the organisation but wanted to register it either as a social or a political organisation and follow the Constitution. Meanwhile, Ambedkar leading Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (alliance outs), scheduled a public rally on February 23, in Mumbai on Shivaji Park ground, in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, one of the partners of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Ambedkar said that he will announce official candidates of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) contesting upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "We are ready to wait for Congress' response over the proposal of disciplining RSS till the last moment of the election nomination process, however, will not compromise on the issue. If Congress fails to give a written proposal on RSS issue, we will go ahead with our own candidates and contest LS elections with the same RSS agenda," said Ambedkar who believes that the RSS is an unconstitutional organisation.

"We do not want RSS to be banned, but it should work as per the constitution of India. It's a fascist organisation, dictator which and do not believe in the constitution. Our demand is, what Congress has a plan to bring RSS under the constitutional," he added.

About LS seats, Ambedkar said that his VBA will fight LS polls includes Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Raigadh, Maval, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg area. "The original residents of Mumbai such as Koli (Fishermen), Aagri, Mali and East Indian community (Converted into catholic religion) and tribals have joined the VBA. Representatives of these communities would be our candidates for LS polls," Ambedkar said.

While slamming Shiv Sena Ambedkar said, "These communities are the real Mumbaites and not the so-called self-proclaimed 'Marathi manoos'. About 200 Gaothans are located in Mumbai on 2000-odd acre land. Now the ruling party is trying to throw them out of the city by putting SRA scheme into Gaonthans." (EOM)