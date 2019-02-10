Army will stage no coup in India: PM Modi after V K Singh's remarks

By PTI

TIRUPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said an army coup would never happen in India apparently referring to alleged planting of false stories that the army under the then chief V K Singh had planned such a move in 2011-12.

"Few days ago, the nation showed its utter disgust at a story of how a top UPA Minister kept pushing a narrative that our army will do a coup. Every Indian knows that our army can do no such thing, but look at the Congress attitude," Modi said addressing a public rally here.

The Prime Minister's comments come days after Union minister and former Army chief V K Singh said he had written to Modi seeking a probe into the alleged planting of false stories about an attempted coup during the UPA-II government in 2012.

Singh had said, "Indian Army loves the country and can never go against it."

Modi also mentioned about the government fulfilling the four decades old demand for One Rank One Pension, and said "Congress also leaves no opportunity to belittle our Army."

He said one of the Congress leaders used unpardonable language for the army chief, at a time when the Indian army went across the border to do a surgical strike.

The Prime Minister said the NDA government "is a government for each and every Indian. We are leaving no stone unturned for future-proofing India."

His comments assume significance in the wake of repeated attacks from main opposition DMK and its friendly parties in Tamil Nadu that the BJP government at the Centre was working against the interests of the minorities.

Explaining what he meant by future-proofing India, the Prime Minister said it was a reference to a holistic approach to development that safeguards the well-being of our "coming generations."

He cited the 'speed doubling' seen in the pace of road constructions, Bharat Mala project that connected the remotest corners of the nation and 'Sagarmala' that harnessed the power of ports, among other things, while referring to the holistic approach to development.