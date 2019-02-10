Cases to be colour-coded to identify pendency in trial courts

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Case files will now have different colours for quick identification at all the trial courts in the country. The move aims at shedding the pendency tag and get a real-time check on the cases which are more than 10 years old in trial courts.

Cases, which are pending for 10 years, will have red colour files showing urgency, blue for five to nine-year-old cases and yellow for cases pending for two years. The new guideline also enlists how judges will have to abide by no adjournment and day-to-day hearing strategy to lessen the pendency of cases.

With the help of different colour files, an instant analysis can be done by the judicial officer-in-charge of the court to see which cases require immediate attention. Similarly, the corresponding colours will also mark all copies of cause list in respect of old cases to make the litigants aware that the case falls in the category of old cases and no adjournment will be granted.

Following the Delhi High Court’s directions to dispose of cases which are pending for 10 years or more first, a circular has been issued so that case files can be categorised so that they can be prioritised.The circular also laid stress on disposing of cases of senior citizens and women which are pending for long. All these cases will be sent in fast track courts for speedy disposal.

“Each court will first identify cases which are falling in pendency period of five years to ten years and then accordingly a list will be prepared and sent to the District Judge for approval and then a hearing schedule would be finalised,” the circular reads.

What the colours mean

Cases, which are pending for 10 years, will have red colour files showing urgency, blue for five to nine-year-old cases and yellow for cases pending for two years.