China opposes Modi’s visit to Arunachal

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Arunachal visit led to expected howls of protest from Beijing and a terse reply from India on Saturday.

“China’s position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear-cut,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. “The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called “Arunachal Pradesh” and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader’s visit to the East Section of China-India boundary,” she said.

“The State of Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India,” responded Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. “Indian leaders visit to Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other parts of India. This consistent position has been conveyed to the Chinese.”