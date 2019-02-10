Home Nation

Conflict of interest: Congress asks CAG Rajiv Mehrishi to recuse himself from audit of Rafale deal

Mehrishi was the finance secretary from October 24, 2014 to August 30, 2015 and in between Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Paris on April 10, 2015 to sing the Rafale deal, said Kapil Sibal.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Mehrishi

Rajiv Mehrishi. (PTI File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the buzz that the CAG report on Rafale may be tabled in Parliament on Monday, the Congress on Sunday demanded that CAG Rajiv Mehrishi recuse himself from the audit citing conflict of interest.

Mehrishi served was the finance secretary when PM Narendra Modi visited France and struck a new deal for 36 Rafales in flyaway condition on April 10, 2015.“Finance ministry plays an important role in negotiations. How will CAG investigate himself?” said Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

ALSO READ: Calling PM Modi a coward, Rahul Gandhi challenges the former to debate on national security, Rafale and economy

The conflict of interest angle is an afterthought, as in September and October last, the Congress had taken delegations to Mehrishi demanding a CAG audit.On Sunday, the Congress submitted a fresh memorandum to Mehrishi, urging his recusal.

“You are constitutionally, legally and morally disentitled to either conduct an audit or to present a report before the PAC and the Parliament,” the memorandum read.Mehrishi was the finance secretary when Modi cancelled the 126 aircraft MMRCA deal on June 24, 2015. “The price negotiations of the 36 Rafale aircraft deal commenced in May 2015. Representatives of the finance ministry, that is Member of the Cost Accounts Service and Financial Advisers were part of the Indian negotiation team. Hence, you were involved in the negotiations of Rafale deal,” it added.

READ: Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi writes to Manohar Parrikar, says he never shared their meeting details

The memorandum alleged that corruption was happening with Mehrishi’s knowledge. “This reflects your direct collaboration in the entire matter. That being so, there is no reason or occasion for your to audit the 36 Rafale aircraft deal as you can neither be a judge in your own cause nor can sit in audit over your own actions to which you were a party,” it said.

ALSO READ: No scam in Rafale deal: Former Defence Secretary Mohan Kumar

Cites Rajiv Mehrishi’s conflict of interest

“It is an act of gross impropriety for you to deal with the audit of the 36 Rafale aircraft deal on account of patent conflict of interest... We urge you to recuse yourself and accept the gross impropriety committed by you in initiating the audit,” the memorandum to Mehrishi read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale deal CAG Rajiv Mehrishi Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp