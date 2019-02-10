Family members of Congress leaders apply for Lok Sabha tickets in Punjab

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Congress has received 160 applications for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It might turn out to be a family affair as sons, daughters, nephews and kin of ministers and legislators and other party leaders have applied.

While the maximum number of applications has been received from the reserved Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib constituencies, followed by Anandpur Sahib and Ferozepur. There are two applications each for the Patiala and the Gurdaspur seats respectively.

While sports minister, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and his son Anumit Hira Sodhi applied for Ferozepur seat, expect for Sodhi none of the ministers from the cabinet has applied for the ticket.

Also MLA Harpartap Ajnala and his son (Amritsar), former MLA Kewal Dhillon (Sangrur) and his son Karanveer Dhillon (Anandpur Sahib). Not just the father-son duo but a mother-daughter duo has also claimed ticket from Hoshiarpur. Former Union Minister and three-time MP Santosh Chaudhary and her daughter Namita Chaudhary had filed their application from this seat. Former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal from Sangrur.

Also, Mohit Mohindra, son of Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra has applied for Bathinda and Gurjeet Dharamsot son of cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Manmohan Singh, brother of Cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi both of them have applied for Fatehgarh Sahib seat.

For the Khadoor Sahib seat, Anoop Singh Bhullar, brother of Khemkaran MLA Sukhpal Bhullar and also MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and his former minister father Inderjit Singh Zira have applied for the ticket from here. Interestingly Surjit Singh Kohli, industrialist and brother of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has applied for the Amritsar seat.

While Yadwinder Singh Kang, son of former minister Jagmohan Kang, Congress spokesperson 35-year old Jaiveer Shergill who hails from a non-political family and youth congress leader et Singh Lally all of them have applied for the Anandpur Sahib seat.

While four-time Nabha MLA Randeep Nabha was applied for the party ticket from Patiala Lok Sabha seat, against Preneet Kaur wife of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Also, Kamaldeep Brar, son of Bagha Purana MLA Darshan Brar, Jaswinder Dhiman, son of Amargarh MLA Surjit Dhiman, and Daljeet Gilzian, nephew of MLA Sangat Singh Gilzian, have applied for Congress ticket.

Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar said a meeting of the senior party leadership would be held to shortlist the candidates. Interestingly Jakhar who is a member of parliament from Gurdaspur, party's general secretary Amardeep Singh Cheema was applied for the party ticket from here against Jakhar.