First four US-made CH-47F Chinook choppers for IAF arrive in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Giving a boost to the strategic lift capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF), four US made heavy lift helicopters arrived in India on Sunday.The twin rotor Chinook helicopters reached Mundra port in Gujarat where they will be assembled before being sent to Chandigarh for their formal induction into the IAF, later this year.

As per a contract signed in September 2015 with Boeing, USA, 15 Chinook double rotor helicopters worth K8,000 crore were to be delivered to the IAF. The four which have arrived, mark the delivery of the first batch of the contracted helicopters.

Chandigarh will be their permanent location from where they will operate. The Chinooks will be part of the Chandigarh-based 126 Flight, which currently operates the MI 26 heavy lift helicopters made in Russia.

In a statement Boeing said, “The CH-47F (I) Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that will provide Indian armed forces with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions.”

The helicopter can lift about 10 tonnes at a time, which includes troops, artillery guns, light armoured vehicles, ammunition, supplies and battlefield equipment. Apart from the US forces, 18 other defence forces use Chinooks.