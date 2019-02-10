Home Nation

Food poisoning: 50 students fall ill in Jharkhand after eating 'prasad'

The students of the school at Ita village in the age group of 6-7 year had 'prasad' after Saraswati puja.

Published: 10th February 2019

By PTI

LOHARDAGA: At least 50 school students fell ill after eating 'prasad' in Lohardaga district on Sunday, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said.

According to Dr Kumar, the children of the school started vomiting after taking 'bundi' and have been admitted to the Sadar hospital.

"All of them are out of danger," he said, adding they suffered food poisoning.

Meanwhile, a teacher of the school, said the school authorities would look into the incident.

