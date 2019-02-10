Former West Bengal minister and CPI(M) leader Jogesh Barman dies

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal minister and CPI(M) leader Jogesh Barman died Sunday at a hospital in Bengaluru after prolonged illness, his party sources said.

Barman, who had been suffering from liver ailments, was on ventilation since Saturday and died at around 11 am on Sunday at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Barman is survived by wife, son and daughter, a CPI(M) statement said.

Barman received treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital in January.

Comrade Jogesh Barman, leader of @cpimspeak & former minister passed away. An environmentalist. A man of people. A great loss. My tribute. Red salute to Comrade Jogesh Barman. pic.twitter.com/4ScztghPrG — Dr.Sujan Chakraborty (@Sujan_Speak) February 10, 2019

A popular left leader elected from Assembly constituency in Alipurduar district for the first time in 1991, Barman became the forest minister in 1996 and took charge of the Backward Class Welfare Department in 2006.

He was the headmaster of a school in Falakata before taking up ministerial responsibilities.

Till his death, Barman was the member of the Alipurduar CPI(M) district committee, the statement said.

Left front Chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) state unit Secretary Surya Kanta Mishra expressed grief over his death.

Barman's body will be brought to Bagdogra airport on Monday morning from Bengaluru and the last rites will be performed at Falakata.