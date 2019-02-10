Home Nation

Gujjar quota agitation turns violent: Police lob tear gas after vehicles get torched, shots fired

The Gujjars will continue their protest demanding 5 per cent reservation to the Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in government jobs and educational institutions.

Gujjar Reservation agitators block rail tracks in Rajasthan's Swai Madhopur district for the third day. (ANI/ Twitter)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Gujjar agitation, demanding five per cent quota in jobs and education, turned violent on Sunday when shots were fired and police vehicles torched in Dholpur district and protesters blocked road and rail traffic in many parts of Rajasthan.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under CrPc section 144 in Dholpur and neighbouring Karauli districts, the police said.

At least 20 trains were cancelled and seven diverted during the day as the protesters, led by the Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Kirori Singh Bainsla, continued their sit-in on railway tracks in Sawai Madhopur district.

On Day 3, the Gujjars blocked the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Dholpur creating huge traffic jams. Additional District Collector and Additional Superintendent of Police reached the spot but when the police tried to move the protestors, they threw stones at them. The police had to fire tear gas to clear the highway. There were also reports that three cars were set on fire. After the incident, District Collector Neha Giri reached the spot and the police were able to control the chaos. There are reports that six policemen were injured in the melee.

CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to the Gujjars to maintain peace. “Anti-social elements have joined the protest. Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla has appealed to maintain peace so people should listen to him,” he said.

The Gujjar reservation committee said that the police provoked the protestors.“Small incidents keep happening, but we will protest peacefully,” Bainsla added.

