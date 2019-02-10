Gujjars continue dharna on Rajasthan rail tacks; three trains cancelled, one diverted

By PTI

JAIPUR: Gujjar community members continued their sit-in protest on rail tracks in Rajasthan's Swai Madhopur district for the third day on Sunday to press for their quota demand, forcing authorities to cancel three trains and divert one.

The blockade by Gujjar Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti chief Kirori Singh Bainsla and his supporters began Friday evening and has forced the West Central Railway (CWR) to divert, cancel or partially terminate nearly 200 trains in the last two days.

A state government delegation, including Tourism minister Vishvendra Singh and senior IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan, Saturday met Bainsla and his supporters to hold talks, but no agreement could be reached.

Bainsla said the community will continue their protest demanding 5 per cent reservation to the Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in government jobs and educational institutions, as promised by the government in its election manifesto.

"We will continue the dharna on the rail tracks. No compromise was made with the government delegation. We want a 5 per cent reservation order," Bainsla had said Saturday.

Gujjars had given a 20-day ultimatum to the state government to clear its stand on providing the quota.

Currently, the five communities are getting one-per cent separate reservation under the most-backward category in addition to the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota.