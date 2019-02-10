Quota stir: Gujjars rebuff Gehlot’s offer to ‘talk’

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Protests demanding reservations for the Gujjars continued on Saturday amid a mushrooming blame-game between the Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh met with Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla and other leaders of the stir, to invite them to form a committee and discuss the issue with the government in Jaipur.

Singh however, had to return after Bainsla rejected the offer, said party functionaries at the meeting.

“Our government is serious to resolve this. Whatever the issue is, it will be resolved. I am completely confident of that. Right now, I am not allowed to say anything before talking to the CM. Whatever can be done, will be done immediately,” Singh said.

“On behalf of all these people, I pledge that not a single blade of grass will move from here. We are sitting here and you should come to us to talk right here,” said Bainsla.

Gehlot however, shifted the onus to the Central government once again. “Last time we had tried to bring 5% reservation it was stopped by the High Court. Now, it can only be brought by an amendment in the constitution.”

Centre’s volley

The Centre has shifted the blame on the Congress saying it assured quotas to five communities and was now backtracking