Himachal will roll out 10 per cent quota for EWS in general category, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday presented a populist budget of `44,387 crore for the next fiscal and said the government will implement the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections of the general category.

The budget will focus on boosting the agriculture and social welfare sectors by promising to double the income of farmers by 2022. “It is wrong to say that the schemes announced in this budget were primarily to allure the people for the Lok Sabha polls. Our objective was on social welfare,” said Thakur. Other big ticket allocations included a 50 per cent subsidy to farmers for installing solar fencing to protect their crops.

Thakur, who also holds a finance portfolio, announced launching of 15 schemes and strengthening the existing 30 schemes with emphasis on education, women’s empowerment and tourism.

Blaming the previous Congress for the financial mess, he said when his government assumed power, it inherited the legacy of financial resources.