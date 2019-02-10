Home Nation

Illegal call centre probe: FBI official meets Gujarat​ cops

The FBI attache visited Ahmedabad Saturday and gathered information and data related to the case, city police commissioner said.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

FBI

For representational purposes (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The FBI attache in the United States Embassy in India met Ahmedabad police officials to assist the latter in an ongoing probe into illegal call centres busted here recently, a senior official said Sunday.

Ahmedabad police had sought help from the FBI attache in the ongoing investigation in illegal call centres involving US citizens and territory, city police commissioner A K Singh said.

The FBI attache visited Ahmedabad Saturday and gathered information and data related to the case, Singh added.

"We are investigating a couple of cases here where we raided such call centres and arrested people.

We have data and information about US citizens, bank accounts and US territory connected to the crime," Singh said.

"We sought help from the law enforcement attache in the American consulate under mutual legal assistance treaty since the case involves American citizens and territories," he said.

The illegal call centres busted by the Ahmedabad police's cyber cell were found to be involved in extorting money from US citizens by making deceptive calls, Singh said.

He said money thus extorted from the US citizens was being laundered through Indian shores using hawala, bitcoin and several other investment methods.

"We are exploring the possibilities of using legal aid treaty for getting more information and taking the case to the logical conclusion on our shore and, if they (US) assist us, on their shores as well," he said.

Ahmedabad police had recently busted illegal call centres operating from the city where data of US citizens obtained unauthorisedly was used to target victims and defraud them.

Co-conspirators in the case have been found to be based in the USA, Gujarat police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat​ cops FBI Illegal call centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp