Home Nation

Indian delegation at Berlinale 2019 discusses collaboration with Venice International Film Festival

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry, is participating at the Berlinale 2019.

Published: 10th February 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BERLIN: Indian delegation at Berlinale 2019 met Head of Venice Production Bridge, Venice International Film Festival, Pascal Diot, who expressed his interest to work with the country and International Film Festival of India.

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry, is participating at the Berlinale 2019.

India Pavilion has been set up at Berlinale to showcase Indian Cinema at the global platform and facilitate new business opportunities in Media & Entertainment sector.

Diot also emphasised on giving prominent presence to India and IFFI at Venice International Film Festival 2019.

The delegation also met Hannah Fisher, Senior International Program Consultant, Heartland Film Festival, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Annabelle Sheehan, CEO, and Jasmin McSweeney, Head of Marketing, New Zealand Film Commission; Ian Wallace, Manager, Audiovisual Coproduction for Canadian Heritage among others.

Fisher talked about opportunities of future collaboration with IFFI and discussed scope of working together to showcase India at the Heartland Film Festival and their participation at IFFI 2019.

The delegation from New Zealand discussed the India-New Zealand co-production treaties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Berlinale 2019 Venice International Film Festival International Film Festival of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp