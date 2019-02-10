Indian delegation at Berlinale 2019 discusses collaboration with Venice International Film Festival

By PTI

BERLIN: Indian delegation at Berlinale 2019 met Head of Venice Production Bridge, Venice International Film Festival, Pascal Diot, who expressed his interest to work with the country and International Film Festival of India.

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry, is participating at the Berlinale 2019.

India Pavilion has been set up at Berlinale to showcase Indian Cinema at the global platform and facilitate new business opportunities in Media & Entertainment sector.

Diot also emphasised on giving prominent presence to India and IFFI at Venice International Film Festival 2019.

The delegation also met Hannah Fisher, Senior International Program Consultant, Heartland Film Festival, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Annabelle Sheehan, CEO, and Jasmin McSweeney, Head of Marketing, New Zealand Film Commission; Ian Wallace, Manager, Audiovisual Coproduction for Canadian Heritage among others.

Fisher talked about opportunities of future collaboration with IFFI and discussed scope of working together to showcase India at the Heartland Film Festival and their participation at IFFI 2019.

The delegation from New Zealand discussed the India-New Zealand co-production treaties.