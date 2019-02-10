Home Nation

Kolkata diary

Two new flyovers are being planned to connect major junction Alipore with south and east of the city.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

Pranab unveils Bengali Guru Granth Sahib
Former President Pranab Mukherjee unveiled the Bengali translation of holy Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at Ramkrishna Mission Institute of Culture in the city on Friday. The former President hoped that the translated book would promote inter-religious faith and reach out to over 30 crore Bengalis in India and Bangladesh. The 1,430 pages of the scripture was translated by Chayan and Jhuma Ghosh. 

Two new flyovers to connect Alipore with south, east
Two new flyovers are being planned to connect major junction Alipore with south and east of the city. A 9.2 km-long flyover is being planned from Alipore Zoo along Tolly Nullah to Tolly Club whereas a 4.5 km-long flyover is being planned from Ballygunge Phanri to Saujanya Convention Centre in Alipore over the crowded Hazra crossing. However, the several hurdles are likely to come in the way of the flyovers. Firstly, the Alipore Zoo to Tolly Club flyover is likely to make Tolly Nullah unnavigable. Secondly, it will pass over CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence, posing a security threat and thirdly the Ballygunge Phanri to Saujanya Convention Centre flyover is likely to increase traffic woes at Hazra crossing.

Woman stalked, blackmailed after putting CV on web
A woman in her mid-twenties was stalked, blackmailed and threatened after she uploaded her CV on a website pop-up in Facebook. The perpetrators reportedly demanded D50,000 from the woman and threatened to put up her pictures on pornography websites. The 26-year-old woman even received a telephone interview call where she was asked to ‘entertain’ guests in a back-office job. When the victim cut the call, she was added to a WhatsApp group and harassed there.

East West Metro to get maintenance staff
The East West Metro phase of the Kolkata Railway is likely to get 17 maintenance staff from Eastern, South Eastern and East Coast Railway to look after the upkeep of the metro rakes supplied by Bengaluru-based Bharat Earth Movers’ Limited (BEML). The maintenance staff would be trained by BEML to maintain the rakes till the new phase of the metro gets its own staff in two years’ time. BEML already has a two years defects liability clause agreement with Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited, under which BEML will take care of manufacturing defects of the rakes.

Aishik Chanda

Our correspondent in West Bengal

chanda.aishik@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp