Kolkata diary

Pranab unveils Bengali Guru Granth Sahib

Former President Pranab Mukherjee unveiled the Bengali translation of holy Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at Ramkrishna Mission Institute of Culture in the city on Friday. The former President hoped that the translated book would promote inter-religious faith and reach out to over 30 crore Bengalis in India and Bangladesh. The 1,430 pages of the scripture was translated by Chayan and Jhuma Ghosh.

Two new flyovers to connect Alipore with south, east

Two new flyovers are being planned to connect major junction Alipore with south and east of the city. A 9.2 km-long flyover is being planned from Alipore Zoo along Tolly Nullah to Tolly Club whereas a 4.5 km-long flyover is being planned from Ballygunge Phanri to Saujanya Convention Centre in Alipore over the crowded Hazra crossing. However, the several hurdles are likely to come in the way of the flyovers. Firstly, the Alipore Zoo to Tolly Club flyover is likely to make Tolly Nullah unnavigable. Secondly, it will pass over CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence, posing a security threat and thirdly the Ballygunge Phanri to Saujanya Convention Centre flyover is likely to increase traffic woes at Hazra crossing.

Woman stalked, blackmailed after putting CV on web

A woman in her mid-twenties was stalked, blackmailed and threatened after she uploaded her CV on a website pop-up in Facebook. The perpetrators reportedly demanded D50,000 from the woman and threatened to put up her pictures on pornography websites. The 26-year-old woman even received a telephone interview call where she was asked to ‘entertain’ guests in a back-office job. When the victim cut the call, she was added to a WhatsApp group and harassed there.

East West Metro to get maintenance staff

The East West Metro phase of the Kolkata Railway is likely to get 17 maintenance staff from Eastern, South Eastern and East Coast Railway to look after the upkeep of the metro rakes supplied by Bengaluru-based Bharat Earth Movers’ Limited (BEML). The maintenance staff would be trained by BEML to maintain the rakes till the new phase of the metro gets its own staff in two years’ time. BEML already has a two years defects liability clause agreement with Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited, under which BEML will take care of manufacturing defects of the rakes.

