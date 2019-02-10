Mehbooba Mufti lauds Imran Khan, hits out at Modi government over Ram Temple

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking steps to name a forest reserve in the country after first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, and hit out at the Centre for prioritizing "renaming ancient cities and building Ram temple in Ayodhya".

"How times change. Centre's top priority is seemingly renaming historic cities and building Ram Mandir. On the other hand, heartening to see that Pakistan PM Imran Khan has initiated steps to name Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak ji and create a university under his name," Mehbooba tweeted.

The PDP chief was reacting to Imran Khan's announcement that he was taking steps to name the wildlife reserve in the country after Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

"The Baloki Forest Reserve and a new University in Nankana Sahib will be established and named after Baba Guru Nanak. Pakistan belongs to all citizens equally and we will ensure that Sikh pilgrims are facilitated for the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak," Khan had said.

In response to a question by netizen whether she will meet "her friend Imran to have talks about the Kashmir issue", Mehbooba responded, "It's quite magnanimous of you to even suggest it".

"It would have been productive if GoI (Government of India) was on board. But with election season close by, it might defeat the purpose. But collective efforts by people like you can help in reconciliation between India and Pakistan," she added.