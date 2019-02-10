Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti lauds Imran Khan, hits out at Modi government over Ram Temple

The PDP chief reacted to Khan's announcement that he was taking steps to name the wildlife reserve after Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Published: 10th February 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

MehboobaMufti-PDP

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking steps to name a forest reserve in the country after first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, and hit out at the Centre for prioritizing "renaming ancient cities and building Ram temple in Ayodhya".

"How times change. Centre's top priority is seemingly renaming historic cities and building Ram Mandir. On the other hand, heartening to see that Pakistan PM Imran Khan has initiated steps to name Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak ji and create a university under his name," Mehbooba tweeted.

The PDP chief was reacting to Imran Khan's announcement that he was taking steps to name the wildlife reserve in the country after Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

"The Baloki Forest Reserve and a new University in Nankana Sahib will be established and named after Baba Guru Nanak. Pakistan belongs to all citizens equally and we will ensure that Sikh pilgrims are facilitated for the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak," Khan had said.

In response to a question by netizen whether she will meet "her friend Imran to have talks about the Kashmir issue", Mehbooba responded, "It's quite magnanimous of you to even suggest it".

"It would have been productive if GoI (Government of India) was on board. But with election season close by, it might defeat the purpose. But collective efforts by people like you can help in reconciliation between India and Pakistan," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran khan Mehbooba Mufti Ram temple PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp