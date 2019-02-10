Home Nation

Modi government textbook case of moral bankruptcy: Rahul Gandhi on the unemployment issue

Gandhi cited a media report, which quoted an Uber driver as saying that the government has not given jobs and he found one after investing lakhs, to make his point.

Published: 10th February 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the issue of job creation, alleging that incompetence coupled with arrogance has made the government a "textbook case of moral bankruptcy".

Gandhi cited a media report, which quoted an Uber driver as saying that the government has not given jobs and he found one after investing lakhs, to make his point.

The driver had made the remarks when he was asked about NITI Aayog's reported statement that Ola/Uber have created two million jobs.

"Incompetence coupled with arrogance has made this government a textbook case of moral bankruptcy," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

ALSO READ: Former statistics panel chief slams Niti Aayog for calling job survey a 'draft' report

Gandhi has been highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment and has often accused him of not fulfilling the promise, made before coming to power, of creating two crore jobs per year.

His attacks have escalated following a report by the National Sample Survey Office, carried by an English daily, which said the unemployment rate in the country is at the highest in 45 years.

ALSO READ: Highlight 'burning issues' of farm distress and unemployment: Rahul to Congress office-bearers

The government had said it has not finalised the survey on labour force which reportedly showed that the unemployment rate in the country hit a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Unemployment Issue Congress BJP 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp