NSA for cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA questions need of it

First-time Congress MLA  Arif Masood has written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath questioning the need of invoking NSA .

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The political controversy over the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those accused in two cases of alleged cow slaughter and smuggling doesn’t seem to be dying down.

While the decision created outrage among the state’s Opposition — with senior leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh questioning the move — this time, a sitting legislator from the Congress ranks has thrown in his hat.   

First-time Congress MLA from Bhopal Madhya seat and All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Arif Masood has written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath saying, “When law against cow slaughter already exists in the state, what’s the need of invoking NSA against the accused and that too without rendering the accused opportunity of being heard. I have requested the CM to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter and remove the collectors of both districts.”

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress MLA from Chandivali seat, Mohd Arif Naseem Khan too reacted sharply over the development, saying if such action is taken against those accused of cow slaughter, then similar action should be taken against Gau Rakshaks (cow vigilantes) who harass innocent people in the name of cow protection.

