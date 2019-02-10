Over 10 million take dip in Sangam on occasion of Basant Panchami at Kumbh

By UNI

PRAYAGRAJ: Over 10 million pilgrims, took a holy bath at Sangam, the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on the occasion of the third and last auspicious bathing day of Basant Panchami on Sunday.

On Saturday around 5 million took the dip in Sangam.

The Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti, the first bathing day, and the Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark its last bathing day.

Till date over 140 million people have taken a dip.

The holy bath for the Basant Panchami began with the Shahi Snan (royal bath) before dawn.

The authorities are expecting around 20 million to have a dip in the Sangam during the day.

The royal procession of the 13 Akhara began well after midnight with sadhus, saints and the Mahamandeleshwar with Mahanirvanis taking the lead.

Gilded chariots and palanquins carrying the Mahamandeleshwars of the respective Akhara were the cynosures of all eyes.

The Nagar sadhus and Sanyasi--welding tridents, swords and spears--took holy bath rituals without any hindrance.

For the first time, several hundred Naga Sadhus who were given Diksha in this Kumbh took the dip with their respective Naga head's of the Akhara.

Before the sunrise the periphery of Sangam was sparkling with lights of varied hues with scores of people at Ghats.

In the morning, a chopper also showered flower petals on the pilgrims bathing in Sangam.

Enchanting scene were witnessed when pilgrims foreheads smeared with Holy ashes, Kumkum and Sandalwood paste performed Ganga Pujan after the taking a bath and gave alms to beggars and proceeded to various temples in the Mela area .

According to mythology, taking a bath in and around 20 km radius of Prayagraj on this day, is considered to be auspicious.

State director general of Police (DGP) O P Singh, who is personally monitoring the Kumbh told UNI that holy festival was commencing peaceful with no untoward incident reported.

He said traffic management has been made to control the crowd going towards Sangam even as all the vehicles have been restricted in the city during the day.

Though this is Ardh Kumbh but the Bharatiya Janata Party government has changed the name of Ardh Kumbh to Kumbh and Purna Kumbh to Maha Kumbh.

The first to reach the Sangam for the Shahi Snan was Maha Nirvani Akhara and the Atal Akhara followed by Niranjani, Anand, Juna, Awahan, Sri Panch Agni, Nirvani Ani, Digambar Ani, Nirmohi Ani, Naya Udaseen, Bada Udaseen and Nirmal Akhara.

The earlier two Shahi Snans were held on January 15 (Makar Sankranti) and February 4 (Mauni Amavasya) besides other important occasions of bathing are Maghi Purnima-February 19 and Maha Shivratri-March 4.

Kumbh happens to be the biggest religious and spiritual event of the world.

Both state and Centre government, have made considerable efforts to attract tourists and pilgrims.

Besides pumping in Rs 2, 800 crores for Kumbh Mela and beautification of the district, the state as well as the Union Government made several announcements and opened projects.

First the state government changed that name of the district from Allahabad into Prayagraj to recall its existence in the Vedic period.

Opening the Akshayvat Darshan was one of the long pending pending demand of severals.

Now, people can go for Darshan of the original Akshay Vat, situated inside the fort after 450 years.

Construction of a civil terminal by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is another big achievement that has increased the number of flights from Prayagraj.

In the district, 10 flyovers, nine railway over bridges and six underpass, besides widening of roads and 32 crossings, has been constructed.

The 3,200 hectare area for the event has been divided into 20 sectors with 20 pontoon bridges for better connectivity, and this has been done for the first time.

Under the Paint My City project, different walls on the streets have been given a beautiful look, and for this fine arts students were hired.