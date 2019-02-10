Home Nation

Over 1,800 mementos received by PM Modi auctioned; money to be used for cleaning Ganga

It is, however, not clear how much funds were generated through the auction, the proceeds of which will be used for the Namami Gange, a Central government project to clean the Ganga river.

Published: 10th February 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Visitors at an auction of mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National Gallery of Modern Art. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 1,800 mementos Prime Minister Narendra Modi received were auctioned in a fortnight-long exercise which began last month, the PM's office said Sunday.

It is, however, not clear how much funds were generated through the auction, the proceeds of which will be used for the Namami Gange, a Central government project to clean the Ganga river.

During the auction organised at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), a specially handcrafted wooden bike, received a successful bid of Rs 5 lakhs.

A similar bid was also received for a unique painting, which depicts Prime Minister Modi on a railway platform-a uniquely artistic interpretation of Modi's special bond with the railways.

Other big ticket items include a Lord Shiva statuette which had a base price of Rs 5,000 but was auctioned for Rs 10 lakh, which is 200 times the base price, the statement issued by the PMO said.

A wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh, which had a base price of Rs 4,000 was sold for Rs 13 lakh, a traditional 'Horai', received from Majuli, Assam, (a traditional symbol of the State of Assam - an offering tray with a stand), which had a base price of Rs 2,000 went for Rs 12 lakh, a statuette of Gautam Buddha, which had a base price of Rs 4,000 was auctioned for Rs 7 lakh, the statement said.

"Prime Minister Modi, even as Chief Minister of Gujarat, used to auction mementoes received by him, so that the proceeds could go for the education of girl children. Continuing the same practice, he has now enabled the collection of funds which will help clean up the Holy River Ganga," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp