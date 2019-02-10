Parks, statues in UP a tribute to Dalit heroes: Mayawati

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: A day after Chief Justice of India slammed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati over her statue splurge, which cost Rs 1,400 crore of public money, the former chief minister took to Twitter on Saturday to justify the memorials and parks that were built

Mayawati, who joined Twitter only last month, tweeted: “Marvellous Sthals/Memorials/Parks etc. built to honour hitherto ignored great Sants, Gurus and great men born in deprived and oppressed Dalit and OBCs are new grand identity and tourist attraction of Uttar Pradesh which gives regular income to government.”Calling the memorials a symbol of the ‘grand identity’ of unsung Dalit icons which have not got recognition, Mayawati claimed that the parks were sources of regular income to the government of the day, which is the BJP.

She even asked the media not to distort the court’s oral observation. She tweeted: “Humble request to media please don’t distort oral observation of Hon’ble court. Sure to get justice in this matter also. Media and BJP leaders please stop kite flying.”

CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s observation came when he was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Ravi Kant alleging misuse of public money on installation of statues in state capital Lucknow and parks in Noida when Mayawati was the chief minister.

The PIL was filed in 2009. He had sought a restraint order against the installations, which Kant said was being done at the cost of the state exchequer. The litigant had also asked for a directive for statues’ removal and instruction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe into the expenditure.

Not the first time for BSP

The statues were covered on January 11, 2012 on the orders of the then CEC SY Quraishi, after opposition parties complained that the elephants, made at the cost of public exchequer, gave an “unfair advantage” to the BSP which was then in power