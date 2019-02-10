Home Nation

Parliamentary panel takes exception to Nirbhaya Fund being used for construction of buildings

The Nirbhaya Fund was started in 2013 by the UPA government to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women across the country.

Published: 10th February 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has found discrepancies in utilization of the Nirbhaya fund, with the money being used for construction of buildings rather than for measures to improve safety of women. The parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs has taken strong exception to such usage of the fund saying, such allocations virtually defeat the very purpose of the project i.e women’s safety.

The committee, headed by Congress leader P Chidambaram, said it was of the firm view that funds for construction of buildings should come from other sources. “The committee strongly recommends that the home ministry should desist from sanctioning funds for schemes like construction of buildings from the Nirbhaya Fund and adhere to its original purpose,” it said.

The Nirbhaya Fund was started in 2013 by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in the aftermath of the gruesome gang rape and murder of a physiotherapy student in New Delhi on December 16, 2012. The fund was meant to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing safety and security of women.

The committee said sanctioning money from the Nirbhaya Fund for schemes pertaining to compensation would render it as a fund for mere disbursal and would not have a desired impact on the ground in enhancing security. According to the panel, Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned as one-time grant for Central Victim Compensation Fund (CVCF) Scheme for compensating women who are victims of acid attacks, rape, trafficking, etc.

While appreciating the necessity and significance of the CVCF Scheme the panel suggested that this scheme could have been funded from other sources.

The committee took note of the reply of the home ministry that the decreased allocation made for ‘Schemes of Safety of Women’ was primarily because most of the expenditure out of the approved outlay for Emergency Response Support System had already been incurred up to 2017-18.

Innovation is need of the hour

The committee wants the ministry to identify innovative projects for funding and implementation and urged the ministry to undertake sincere efforts to identify innovative technology-driven projects that can enhance safety of women

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya Fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp