Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi to hold two rallies in Madhya Pradesh; BJP says it's start of Lok Sabha campaign

The BJP lost power in Madhya Pradesh to the Congress after 15 years in a closely contested Assembly election last November.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Madhya Pradesh with rallies on February 15 and 16, the party said here Sunday.

State BJP chief Rakesh Singh said Modi would address a public meeting at Hoshangabad on February 15 and at Dhar on February 16.

"The BJP will start its campaign in the state for coming Lok Sabha polls with these two rallies," he said, though the elections are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Modi government wrote off 3.5 lakh crore debt of industrialists, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had addressed a farmers' gathering in Bhopal Friday.

The BJP lost power in Madhya Pradesh to the Congress after 15 years in a closely contested Assembly election last November.

There are 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In 2014, the BJP had won 27 seats while the Congress managed to win only two.

The Congress won by-election to the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat in 2015, increasing its tally by one.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp