Priyanka Gandhi fever grips Lucknow as UP Congress readies itself for mega Monday roadshow

By Online Desk

From the Congress headquarters in Lucknow to the workers' home, Priyanka Gandhi's name is doing rounds everywhere in Uttar Pradesh.

Monday's rally is said to witness huge crowd and according to the sources quoted by The Print, Priyanka is said to meet all the veteran leader in the state.

She will be conducting marathon meetings in the East UP while West UP election in-charge and Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia will be meeting senior party leaders from 13 to 14 February.

On 11 February Rahul, Priyanka and Scindia will be doing a grand road show. From 12 February Priyanka and Scindia will the marathon meetings.

The trio, who will arrive at the Lucknow airport, will pass through the main areas of the state capital Lucknow to reach the Nehru Bhawan office of the UPCC.

They will be welcomed by party workers and leaders at nearly 37 points in the city between the airport and the UPCC office, Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi told PTI.

Before reaching the Congress office, the Congress leaders are expected to garland the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on the route.

Priyanka will be meeting district and city presidents, former and present legislators.

Apart from the leaders, various party organisations and the Congress social media wing attending the meeting will be of special interest.

The sea of hoardings of Priyanka Gandhi has covered Lucknow city.

Cars are painted with her photos, banners and pamphlets have found their way in every household.

Banners on the route read, "Waqt Hai Badlav Ka".

Workers of Congress and its grassroots organisation Sewa Dal have been giving a final touch to the preparations since early Sunday.

Babbar held a meeting of Congress workers Saturday evening to review the preparations for the roadshow, which will also be attended by All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and general secretary Anupama Rawat.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit.

Special Protection Group personnel, who provide security to the Gandhis, on Thursday visited the UPCC office, party sources said.

The Congress is expecting the visit to become a virtual launch of its campaign in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Lok Sabha elections due by May.

Priyanka Vadra will meet leaders and office-bearers from 42 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh (East) during her visit till February 14.

"Congress workers are excited about the visit of party leaders and we are awaiting to give them a rousing welcome. We hope that with her (Priyanka Vadra) joining active politics, the state will also get a new energy," chief state Congress spokesperson Rajiv Bakshi said.

"This is a very auspicious time for us and a good omen for the party," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)