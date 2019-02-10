Home Nation

Probe ordered into manhandling of woman by cops in Shopian: Police

The inquiry was ordered after a 15-second video clip, showing two cops manhandling a woman in a village in Shopian on Saturday night, went viral on social media.

Published: 10th February 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police Sunday ordered a probe into alleged manhandling of woman by cops in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The video is being probed and an inquiry is ordered to examine the conduct of the policemen," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the cops had gone to the house of one Rameez Khan while investigating a case of kidnapping of a minor girl.

Police received a complaint from a man that his 15-year-old daughter was abducted by three persons -- Rameez Khan, Mohsin Khan and Saleem Khan, of Shadab Karewa in Shopian, he said.

The spokesman said as the police party raided the house of the accused to recover the victim, they found two of the accused -- Mohsin Khan and Saleem Khan -- in the house.

"The family members of the accused, especially women around the house, tried to block the policemen on duty. The accused meanwhile managed to escape," he added.

The spokesman said the incident happened in pursuance of the investigation by the cops of a serious crime.

