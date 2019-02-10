Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi appoints Sachin Rao as AICC in-charge of 'training' and 'Sandesh'

He manages the Youth Congress and organisational set-ups at National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the party, the website states.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi appointed Sachin Rao as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of "training" and "Sandesh".

Among other works, Sandesh department of the Congress takes out a magazine detailing party work. According to the party's website, Rao is a "strategic advisor to Rahul Gandhi's team".

"Rahul Gandhi has approved the proposal for the appointment of Sachin Rao as AICC in-charge of training and Sandesh," according to a press statement.

The Congress website states that Rao is an MBA in corporate strategy and international business from Michigan Business School.

Gandhi has also "approved the proposal of reinstating Shanthaveera Naik as the Chairman of Karnataka PCC Unorganised Workers Congress in place of Byappanahalli D Ramesh," according to another press statement.

