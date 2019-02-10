Home Nation

Relocating straying tiger safely into the wild in Madhya Pradesh

Twenty hours later, at an appropriate spot in the Bori range of Satpura, I captured the moment the tiger jumped out of the cage with a roar that sent a shiver down my spine.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

The eye of the tiger (left) snapped from outside a hole in its cage; and the big cat leaps off to freedom in the Bori range of Satpura | Shekhar yadav

By Shekhar Yadav
Express News Service

SATPURA (MADHYA PRADESH): With the controversy over tigress Avni’s shooting by Maharashtra forest officials in November still fresh, a phone call from an official of the Satpura Tiger Reserve to capture on camera the relocation of a man-eater’s fully grown cub was too tempting to let go.

I reached Kanha National Park on a cold, misty morning in late January with my camera kit and a two-member team comprising Satpura’s Assistant Director V S Yadav and veterinary doctor Gurudutt Sharma.

The tiger had earlier been trapped at the Sarni Thermal Power station in Madhya Pradesh and taken to Kanha for observation. After two months of monitoring, the tiger was ready to be set free into the wild.
Officials tranquilised the big cat and measured its vital statistics before loading it on to a truck for a 400-km ride.

Twenty hours later, at an appropriate spot in the Bori range of Satpura, I captured the moment the tiger jumped out of the cage with a roar that sent a shiver down my spine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • dr desh deepak
    Great info
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp