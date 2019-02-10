SAD-BJP alliance sticks to old seat sharing formula in Punjab

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: There will be no change in the seat-sharing arrangement between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while SAD will fight on ten seats and saffron party on three out of the total of thirteen Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Also, the two alliance partners are will not swap the two parliamentary seats Amritsar with Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur with Jalandhar.

Sources said that in the first coordination committee meeting of the alliance partners yesterday evening which went on for two hours and was attended by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, state BJP chief Shwait Malik and BJP in-charge of Punjab affairs Capt Abhimanyu Singh the saffron party demand it wants to fight from five Lok Sabha seats in the state instead of three and asked it's senior alliance partner Akali dal to accept it' demand on this they had detailed decision and even were ready that if the number of seats are increased then they can consider swapping of seats which SAD out rightly rejected.

Then SAD asked the BJP for swapping of the seats which the saffron party rejected, thus later consensus was reached the present seat-sharing arrangement which has been going on years will continue without any change.

The BJP will now fight from the three seats it has been fighting in the past that are Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur. SAD has been raising the demand to contest from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat keeping in mind with the holy city being the religious capital of Sikhs.

While the Jalandhar (reserve) seat, hitherto contested by SAD as per coalition formula, has a large chunk of urban voters, traditionally considered the saffron vote bank. The party has never won the Jalandhar seat after forming an alliance with the saffron party. In the BJP, a group led by Union Minister Vijay Sampla was backing the idea of swapping the seats.

Sampla, who won from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha segment in 2014, hails from Jalandhar and has nurtured his political career in the industrial town before contesting from Hoshiarpur which has fewer urban voters as Hoshiarpur and Phagwara are the only two urban assembly seats in the parliamentary segment.