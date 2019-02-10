School teacher attacked with acid in Ranchi 

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another incident of acid attack in Ranchi, a man on a motorcycle allegedly threw acid on a school teacher while she was on her way to home after attending the Saraswati Puja in her school at around 2:30 pm on Sunday.

Police said that the teacher was already having a dispute with the accused and had lodged a written complaint against him at Daily Market Police Station in Ranchi.

"The lady Mandavi Priya, 30, who teaches at Calcutta Public School near Ormanhi in Ranchi, was attacked with acid near Booty More when she was on her way to home on auto rickshaw after attending Saraswati Puja in the school this afternoon at around 2:30 pm," said Ranchi SP (City) Sujata Kumari Veenapani.

Now, she is out of danger and has received minor injuries on her legs and hands and is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, she added.

"The accused has been identified as Shravan Kumar against whom she had already lodged a complaint at Daily Market Police Station following a dispute on some trivial issue," said the SP.

Though, the dispute was resolved with the intervention of police, Kumar had been giving life threats to the school teacher, she added.

Since Kumar is still on the run, Police has started a hunt for him by raiding the probable locations of his hiding.