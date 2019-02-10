Home Nation

Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Lankan navy

Recently, four fishermen from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district were arrested by the Lankan navy for fishing in its waters and taken to Karainagar in the island country.

Published: 10th February 2019 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 12:20 AM

Image of a fisherman used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo by TP Sooraj)

By PTI

NAGAPATTINAM: Seven fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy Saturday and taken to Trincomalee in the island nation for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters, an official said.

Joint director of fisheries (Nagapattinam) A Xavier told reporters here that the Indian fishermen in a country boat had set out to sea on Friday and had allegedly crossed maritime boundary this morning when the navy apprehended them.

PTI COR Sir, It is reported that Nagai based for vallam bearing registration number IND-TN -06-MO 5033 with 7 crew members were apprehended by Srilankan navy near Triconamalai .

The owner of the boat is Srinivasan s/o Sivalingam , Akkarpettai. Detailed report will be submitted soon.

