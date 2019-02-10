Srinagar: 11 including 7 security personnel injured in grenade attack

Fayaz Wani By

PTI

SRINAGAR: At least 11 persons including seven security men were injured in grenade attack by militants at heavily guarded Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday evening.

Militants lobbed a hand grenade towards CRPF personnel of 132 bn near now defunct Palladium cinema in the city centre Lal Chowk at around 6.45 pm.

The grenade exploded with a big bang, causing splinter injuries to three CRPF men including a Sub Inspector, four policemen and four civilians. The injured were referred to SMHS hospital, where doctors were attending on them.

Immediately after the grenade attack, police and paramilitary personnel and officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The security officials collected samples of the explosive device from the spot.

A police official said they are going through the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area."We are trying to identify the attackers," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit claimed responsibility of the grenade attack. A spokesman of the outfit identifying himself as Mohammad Hassan claimed that the attack was carried out by Afzal Guru squad of the outfit.

The Valley yesterday observed complete shutdown on the 6th hanging anniversary of Afzal Guru. Guru, who was convicted for his alleged role in 2001 parliament attack, was secretly hanged and buried in Delhi's Tihar jail on February 9, 2013.