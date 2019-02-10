Home Nation

No need of NITI Aayog to get involved in the NSSO report: Former NSC chief PC Mohanan

Mohanan resigned as the chairman of the NSC after claiming that the government was withholding the job data report.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Niti aayog

Niti Aayog (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming that the National Statistical Commission (NSC) is the final authority of the NSSO report, former chief of the panel PC Mohanan, said that the NITI Aayog should not have gotten involved in the whole episode.

Mohanan resigned as the chairman of the NSC after claiming that the government was withholding the job data report. He also dismissed NITI Aayog’s claim that the report was in draft stage calling it unacceptable. He also said that he had flagged the delay in the release of the report but got no response from the government.

“Once the report is approved by the commission, it is known as the final report. You cannot say it has to be approved by the government. You accept it or reject it. But the government cannot approve the statistics. It raises certain questions of credibility,” he said.

Mohanan said that the NITI Aayog getting involved was not a desirable thing. “Previous chairmen of the commission have also said that the NITI Aayog cannot be in the picture of releasing the official statistics. They are the users of the data and cannot get involved,” he said and added that it was important that the autonomy of the panel was maintained.

The former statistics panel chief said that the last straw which forced him to step down was the government’s unwillingness to release the report. “Over the years, we have seen recommendations of the commission are not taken seriously. In the 2017-18 report, we clearly mentioned that we are pained that the government is not taking seriously the recommendations of the commission,” he said.

He also trashed NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar’s claims that he had quit due to personal reasons. “In my letter, I made it clear I have specific instances and we thought our continuing in the commission was not serving any purpose because the panel was not very effective and there is nothing personal in that. The government should take note of the issues and improve the system. Meenakshi, who resigned along with me, also said the same thing,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
unemployment report draft NSSO NITI Aayog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp