Home Nation

Two arrested for TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas' murder

Biswas, a popular Dalit leader and an MLA from Nadia's Krishnaganj constituency, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while attending a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia.

Published: 10th February 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Two people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress legislator Satyajit Biswas from West Bengal's Nadia district, police said.

Biswas, a popular Dalit leader and an MLA from Nadia's Krishnaganj constituency, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while attending a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia on Saturday evening.

READ | Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead; party accuses BJP of murder 

Locals revealed that there was "constant load shedding during the programme" and they smelt a conspiracy behind the outages.

"Two accused, Kartick Mondol and Sujit Mondol, have been arrested," a senior police officer said.

The TMC and the BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words since the killing. 

While the TMC has alleged a BJP hand behind it, the latter had blamed the murder on the TMC's internal feud.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satyajit Biswas TMC leader murder Kartick Mondol Sujit Mondol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp