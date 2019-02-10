Uttar Pradesh hooch tragedy: Priyanka Gandhi demands strict action

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand ensure strict punishment to those responsible for the hooch tragedy and provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased.

Over 60 people have died in the hooch tragedy that hit two adjoining districts in the two states with more people dying of the spurious liquor they drank at a Haridwar village, officials said.

More than 20 people died in Balupur and its neighbouring villages in Haridwar district and around 40 had died in UP's Saharanpur district.

Priyanka Gandhi, who took charge as AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East last week, said it was unimaginable that the business of illegal liquor was operated on such a large scale under the patronage of the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments.

"I am very shocked and saddened to know that more than 100 people have been killed in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Kushinagar and several villages, and the death toll is continuing to mount," she said in her first official statement after taking charge as general secretary.

"No amount of condemnation is enough for this heart-wrenching incident," she said in the statement issued in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi said she hopes that the BJP governments will take strict action against the criminals responsible for the deaths and provide appropriate compensation as well as the provision of government jobs for the families of the deceased.

"I am extremely distressed to hear about such a tragic incident and express my deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased persons," she said.