West Bengal chit fund scams: CBI grills Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar, former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh for second day

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

SHILLONG: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Kunal Ghosh were grilled individually, as well as together, by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case on Sunday.

CBI sources said,the duo was jointly interrogated for around half an hour in the evening by at least 12 CBI officers who came from Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal and Kolkata. The grilling will continue on Monday. Ghosh, the source said, “fully” cooperated with his interrogators.

ALSO READ: Ministry of Home Affairs wants action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

This was the second straight day that Kumar faced interrogation. On Saturday, he was questioned for over eight hours. He arrived in Shillong on Friday at the direction of Supreme Court which chose the city as the “neutral” venue “to avoid unnecessary controversy” and made it clear that the IPS officer would not be arrested.

The CBI had moved the SC on February 3, a day after a team of its officers was prevented from questioning Kumar at his residence by Kolkata Police.On Sunday, accompanied by his lawyer Biswajit Deb, Kolkata Additional Commissioner of Police Jawed Samim and Deputy Commissioner (Special Task Force) Murlidhar Sharma, Kumar reached the CBI office in Oakland locality at 10:20 am.

Later in the evening, the CBI’s investigating officer in Rose Valley scam case, Chuzom Sherpa was seen entering the office of the probe agency. This case was also investigated by Kumar.Ghosh, who is an accused in the case, had spent nearly three years in jail until walking out on bail in 2016.

“I have been cooperating all along. I came here to attend a hearing at this office,” Ghosh told reporters. On Saturday, he had told this correspondent, “His (Kumar’s) interrogation by the CBI is my moral victory”.

The first case pertaining to the ponzi scam was registered with a Kolkata police station in April 2013. In November that year, the West Bengal government constituted a special investigation team, of which Kumar was an important member. Ghosh had then been arrested.