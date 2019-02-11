Home Nation

Abu Dhabi declaring Hindi as official language in courts will make justice more accessible: Sushma Swaraj

In a landmark decision, Abu Dhabi has included Hindi as the third official language used in its courts, alongside Arabic and English.

Published: 11th February 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said Abu Dhabi declaring Hindi as one of the official languages in its courts will make the justice delivery system simpler and more accessible to Indian expatriates in that country.

In a landmark decision, Abu Dhabi has included Hindi as the third official language used in its courts, alongside Arabic and English, as part of a move designed to improve access to justice.

"We thank Abu Dhabi for declaring Hindi as one of the official languages in their judicial system. This will make justice delivery system simpler and more accessible to our people," she tweeted.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department last Saturday said it has extended the adoption of interactive forms of statement of claims filed before courts by including the Hindi language alongside Arabic and English in labour cases.

This is aimed at helping Hindi speakers to learn about litigation procedures, their rights and duties without a language barrier, in addition to facilitating registration procedures via unified forms available through the ADJD website, the judicial body said.

