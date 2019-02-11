Home Nation

Assam’s retired bureaucrat MGVK Bhanu joins Congress, likely to contest LS polls

Ten people, including him, joined the Congress at a function held at the party’s head office in Guwahati. Several Congress leaders, including the party’s Assam unit president Ripun Bora, were present.

Published: 11th February 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 09:15 PM

MGVK Bhanu

MGVK Bhanu (Photo | File)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: MGVK Bhanu, a 1985 batch retired IAS officer hailing from Andhra Pradesh, joined the Congress in Assam on Monday.

He is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from prestigious Tezpur seat, currently held by the BJP’s Ram Prasad Sharma. Bhanu, who retired last year as Assam’s additional chief secretary, had also served as a director in the Union tourism ministry and was the chairman of Tea Board.

Bhanu was very close to Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi when the latter was serving as Assam Chief Minister. He was also very close to the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Bhanu told this correspondent that it was after retirement that he had decided on joining politics.

"I took the decision to join politics after retirement and this has nothing to do with elections. I thought my joining a political party could be useful since I served in the government," he said. Asked if the Congress promised him a ticket, the retired bureaucrat said he would apply for a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Tezpur.

"It is up to the party to decide whether I should contest or not," he said, adding: "After retirement, I wanted to join the Congress party. I worked with Congress chief minister (Gogoi) and I have great faith in the leadership of (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi Ji. He is the right choice for the country".

