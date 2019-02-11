Home Nation

Citizenship Bill stir: Six women injured in clash with cops during road blockade in Imphal

The women, all vendors of Khwairamband market, had put up posters and banners and set up tents, blocking roads, to press for their demand, despite imposition of section 144 of CrPc in the area.

Published: 11th February 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Policemen control a fire set by agitators protesting against the Citizenship Bill in Tripura. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Guwahati: Protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 continued in Manipur capital Imphal on Monday, a day after eight people, including six women, were injured when the police fired tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse protesters who had enforced a road blockade demanding the Bill’s withdrawal.

In Nagaland, normal life was affected on Monday as a village chiefs’ association called a 10-hour bandh in protest against the Bill.

Some organisations in Manipur called a strike since Sunday demanding the withdrawal of the Bill. The protestors on Monday burnt tyres and timbers on the roads of Imphal to prevent vehicular traffic. They did not allow the movement of vehicles of even journalists and hospital employees.

The streets wore a deserted look as shops and commercial establishments downed their shutters. Attendance in government offices and educational and financial institutes was also thin.

Irate over Sunday’s police action and the Centre’s move to get the Bill passed in Parliament, the vendors of four women markets in Imphal vowed to continue their protest. Many of them slept at a marketplace on Sunday night. 

Amidst the unrest, Chief Minister N Biren Singh left for New Delhi on Sunday evening to apprise Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Meanwhile, normal life was crippled in Nagaland too during a 10-hour bandh which was called by Nagaland Gaon Burhas’ (village chiefs’) Federation against the Bill. On February 6, a “joint coordination committee” of civil society and tribal organizations was formed to ensure the effective implementation of the bandh. 

The Nagaland government, of which BJP is a major constituent, stands opposed to the Bill. Opposition Naga People’s Front had extended its support to the bandh. The protestors in the state say the Bill, if passed, will have adverse impacts on the people of the state.

Through the Bill’s passage, the Centre wants to grant Indian citizenship to immigrants belonging to six persecuted non-Muslim communities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who migrated to India till December 31, 2014. Assam has been the epicenter of the protests against the Bill.

