Home Nation

Do not politicise CBI's ponzi scam probe, Former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh urges parties

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Ghosh also said the CBI should have questioned Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar long ago.

Published: 11th February 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended TMC Rajyasabha MP Kunal Ghosh. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh, an accused in the Saradha chit fund cases, Monday urged political parties not to politicise the CBI probe into the ponzi scam.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Ghosh also said the CBI should have questioned Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar long ago.

Ghosh, along with Kumar, is presently in Shillong for questioning by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam.

"I request all political parties not to politicise the matter. The steps that are being taken now for the sake of investigation should have been taken long back - during the time of investigation by the SIT set up by the West Bengal government. Unfortunately, it did not happen. However, better late than never," he wrote.

ALSO READ: West Bengal chit fund scams: Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar, ex-TMC MP Kunal Ghosh appear before CBI

As far as the investigation is concerned, Ghosh said, a lot of precious time has been lost as neither the CBI nor the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not taken these steps earlier.

"Neither the CBI nor any other investigating agency is above criticism. But it will not be wise to bring up those issues and create hurdles in the path of investigation of such a huge scam. The CBI should be allowed to perform its duty," Ghosh said in the post.

In an apparent hint to Rajeev Kumar, Ghosh said whoever now comes for questioning before the CBI should fight it alone and refrain from taking any help from the state government in his case.

His comments comes in the backdrop of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna in Kolkata last week in protest against the central government over the CBI's failed bid to question Kumar in chit fund cases.

Ghosh was arrested by the SIT in November 2013 when he was a Rajya Sabha MP of the TMC.

He was granted bail in 2016.

ALSO READ: SC refuses to monitor CBI investigation into Saradha chit fund scam

When contacted, Ghosh said he will cooperate with the investigation and wants the truth to come out.

"I have always cooperated with the investigation and this time too I will extend my full cooperation," Ghosh told PTI before entering the CBI office in Shillong.

He would be questioned for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saradha Chit Fund Scam Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam Kunal Ghosh CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp