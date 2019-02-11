Home Nation

Had Lokpal been implemented, PM Modi would be 'number one accused' in Rafale: Congress

Congress leader Veerappa Moily said launching a scathing attack on Modi and the Union government during a discussion on the interim budget.

Published: 11th February 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have been "number one accused" in the Rafale issue had the Lokpal law been implemented, the Congress on Monday claimed as the opposition targeted the government in Lok Sabha on the fighter jet deal.

If anybody has to be held guilty in Rafale deal, "it is the PM and PM alone", Congress leader Veerappa Moily said launching a scathing attack on Modi and the Union government during a discussion on the interim budget.

Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Saugata Roy claimed the Rafale issue has "exposed the chinks" in the government's armour.

It has proved the government is no longer incorruptible, he said.

Citing recent critical media reports on the fighter aircraft deal, Moily alleged that the Rafale issue has become a "household scandal" and that Modi may "escape" his responsibility today but not in the days to come.

While the defence budget saw only a paltry increase in absolute terms and the allocation to the sector as a percentage of the GDP has gone down, he alleged the ruling BJP is using the money to "buy" MLAs, build "palatial" offices and filling its coffers.

ALSO READ: Modi Government to table CAG report on Rafale deal in Parliament Tuesday

On the Rafale deal, in which the Congress has accused the government of corruption, Moily said, "Now it is crystal clear why Lokpal (law) is not being implemented. If it had been in place, the PM would be number one accused."

He was referring to the law on setting up anti-corruption ombudsman.

Due to this "guilty conscience", the Union government has been using investigative agencies against its rivals, he alleged.

In an apparent reference to Modi's comments about his "56 -inch chest", Moily said, "When bullet of corruption is hit, his broad shoulders cannot bear it."

Modi had earlier hit out the Congress over the Rafale issue, saying the party did not want the country's armed forces to be strengthened and had asked if it was bidding for any private player.

During his reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address, the Prime Minister had alleged that no defence deal during the Congress rule was without kickbacks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Rafale Scam Congress Rafale Deal BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp