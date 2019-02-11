Hapur lynching: SC issues notice to UP Police seeking direction for SIT probe

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police on a plea filed by the son of Qasim, the victim in the Hapur lynching case, seeking direction for an SIT probe under an officer from another state.

The apex court also tagged the matter with earlier pending pleas.

In September last year, the top court said that the investigation in the matter will be conducted under the supervision of Meerut's Inspector General of Police (IG).

The apex court also said that the IG Meerut will adhere and follow the court's judgment while conducting the investigation in the case.

In June last year, 38-year-old Qasim, a cattle trader, was lynched to death and 65-year-old Shamsuddin was severely injured in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district after a group of people attacked them on suspicion of being involved in cow slaughter.