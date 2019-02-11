Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh​ CM Kamal Nath meets Chandrababu Naidu, accuses Centre of dividing institutions like RBI, CBI

Kamal Nath met Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a day-long protest here, and expressed his solidarity.

Published: 11th February 2019 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh​ CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh​ CM Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Monday accused the Centre of dividing important institutions like the RBI and the CBI and vowed to expose it.

Nath met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a day-long protest here, and expressed his solidarity, according to an official statement.

Naidu is on dharna against the central government for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh as envisaged in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

While recollecting the proceedings of Parliament as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kamal Nath said he was not only the witness to the debates but also to the commitments made in Parliament for special status to Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu's fast becomes centre-stage for show of opposition unity

"Non-fulfilment of the commitments made in Parliament is injustice to the people of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Describing the situation in the country, Nath said not only important institutions like the RBI, the CBI and the judiciary are divided, even the society is divided today.

"This politics of division is today opposed by all of us and will fight till the end and expose the government which has betrayed the people of the country," Nath was quoted as having said in the statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The central government has betrayed the youth, formers and states, Naidu said, expressing confidence that this dispensation will be thrown out of power in the next three months.

Addressing the gathering, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh expressed commitment of the Congress party for the special status to Andhra Pradesh.

He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had committed on the floor of the House to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

"But now the central government due to political reasons are not honouring the commitments," Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Madhya Pradesh​ Kamal Nath RBI CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp