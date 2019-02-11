Madhya Pradesh​ CM Kamal Nath meets Chandrababu Naidu, accuses Centre of dividing institutions like RBI, CBI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Monday accused the Centre of dividing important institutions like the RBI and the CBI and vowed to expose it.

Nath met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a day-long protest here, and expressed his solidarity, according to an official statement.

Naidu is on dharna against the central government for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh as envisaged in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

While recollecting the proceedings of Parliament as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kamal Nath said he was not only the witness to the debates but also to the commitments made in Parliament for special status to Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu's fast becomes centre-stage for show of opposition unity

"Non-fulfilment of the commitments made in Parliament is injustice to the people of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Describing the situation in the country, Nath said not only important institutions like the RBI, the CBI and the judiciary are divided, even the society is divided today.

"This politics of division is today opposed by all of us and will fight till the end and expose the government which has betrayed the people of the country," Nath was quoted as having said in the statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The central government has betrayed the youth, formers and states, Naidu said, expressing confidence that this dispensation will be thrown out of power in the next three months.

Addressing the gathering, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh expressed commitment of the Congress party for the special status to Andhra Pradesh.

He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had committed on the floor of the House to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

"But now the central government due to political reasons are not honouring the commitments," Singh said.