Maharashtra Youth Congress leader Satyajit Tambe alleges malpractices in MPSC exams

By PTI

MUMBAI The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has been encouraging "mass copying" in its examinations by "faulty" allocation of seat numbers to candidates, a state Youth Congress leader alleged Monday.

Maharashtra State Youth Congress president Satyajit Tambe, speaking to reporters here, equated it to the Vyapam scam in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and said he would go to court if the state government did not take action.

"Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examinations have to register a mobile number while submitting the examination form. From 2017-18, the seat number is allotted to the applicant based on the last digit of his or her mobile number," he said.

"However, it has come to light that many candidates have updated their mobile numbers in the form so that it closely matches that of candidates known to them. Using this trick, candidates get seat numbers allotted in such a way that they are seated close to individuals known to them. This was leading to mass copying," he explained.

"MPSC examinations in the past have been conducted in the same manner. With such a faulty method of allocating seat numbers favouring some candidates, the aim to have impartial results is being compromised," Tambe claimed.

He said the MPSC's method was easily comprehensible to some candidates, adding that there was a possibility of direct involvement of some people in the state government in this.

"The government should come clean on this issue. How come a bunch of people, whose numbers are in serial order, are getting selected? It is suspicious," he claimed.

"I am ready to take this matter to court if the state government ignores our demand for a thorough investigation," he told reporters.