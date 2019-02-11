Home Nation

Nageswara Rao offers unconditional apology to SC for transferring CBI officer against its order

M Nageswara Rao said he was praying for an unconditional and unqualified apology by the apex court.

Published: 11th February 2019 10:49 PM

M Nageswara Rao

M Nageswara Rao (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: M Nageswara Rao Monday admitted that as an interim chief of the CBI he committed "mistake" in transferring former joint director A K Sharma and apologised to the Supreme Court saying he had no intention to circumvent its orders.

Rao, who filed an affidavit in response to a contempt notice issued to him on February 7, said he was praying for an unconditional and unqualified apology by the apex court.

"I sincerely realise my mistake and while tendering my unqualified and unconditional apology, I specially state I have not wilfully violated the order of this court as I cannot even dream of violating or circumventing order of this court," he wrote in the apology.

The Supreme Court on February 7 came down heavily on the CBI for transferring Sharma, who was probing Bihar's shelter home cases, out of the agency in violation of the court's order and had directed Rao to personally appear before it on February 12.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took serious note of violation of two earlier orders of the apex court and issued contempt notice to Rao for transferring Sharma to the CRPF on January 17 without taking prior permission from the court.

Nageswara Rao

  • Bharat
    Headline says "he expects unconditional apology from court" while details mention that he gave unconditional apology! What crap level of journalism is this with a misleading headline?
    2 days ago reply
