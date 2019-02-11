Rahul Gandhi repeats Chowkidar jibe against PM Modi as UP roadshow comes to an end

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi left hundreds of party workers waiting as brother and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi did all the talking at the culmination of their five-hour long road show at UPCC office here on Monday.

In his concluding speech delivered to the party workers and dozens of senior leaders at UPCC headquarters, the Congress chief renewed the call to oust the BJP government in the state.

Spelling out his agenda, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had appointed Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia to helm party affairs in UP and reclaim the state in 2022.

"My focus is UP because the party took shape in UP only. It is the heart of the nation. Their immediate task is to revive party and improve its tally in 2019 Lok Sabha elections but the larger goal is to bring a government based on Congress ideology in 2022," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Scindia Ji, Priyanka Ji and I won't rest until a government of Congress' ideology is formed in UP," Rahul Gandhi maintained. Rahul called upon Priyanka and Scindia to raise ground level workers to revive Congress in Uttar Pradesh. "The entire team which stands here has the responsibility to ensure Congress government t is formed in the state," he said.

"People of the state have tried and tested everyone, now let’s ensure that Congress makes the next government in UP to cater to the issues of youth, farmers and poors," he asserted.

He also attacked PM Narendra Modi on a number of issues including Rafale aircraft deal. The Congress chief said, "the hollowness of Modi ji’s claims has been exposed in front youth, farmers and the common people. Congress has no shortage of issues, fight with conviction against them (BJP) on these issues and see the changes Congress goes through in UP," he said pepping up the cheering Congress workers present.

The Congress chief used the occasion to mimic PM Narendra Modi saying how the one with 56-inch chest had cringed after being exposed over his alleged involvement in favouring his corporate friends was out in open.

Referring to reports published in a newspaper, the Congress chief also charged the PM with removing the clause of corruption purposely from the Rafale aircraft deal.

Urging people to shout his oft-repeated slogan against Modi and raising farmers issue during the address, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the PM had duped farmers and looted people of India to give Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani.

"Nation's 'chowkidaar' stole money from Uttar Pradesh, other states, and Air Force. Chowkidaar chor hai' was resonating throughout the country," he said. He did not forget to send apparently a terse message across to SP-BSP alliance in a bid to establish Congress as a force to reckon with in the state.

"Congress respects Mayawati and Akhilesh ji but we will fight in 2019 with our best efforts in the state to change the politics and fulfil the dreams of the youth in UP. We will play on the front foot with all our might in all the states and not on the back foot," he asserted.

Earlier, while addressing the gathering during the roadshow, the Congress chief had the same narrative with the only difference that he made people repeat the slogan ‘chowkidaar chor hai’ after him.

After her political debut which was marked by the 15-km long road show in Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi did not interact with the waiting party men and returned with Rahul as she was set to visit Jaipur in late evening where her husband Robert Vadra is likely to depose before ED on Tuesday.