Rahul Gandhi takes vow to bring Congress government in UP, repeats his slogan 'chowkidaar chor hai'

Rahul added that Congress wanted to bring an impartial government in UP meant for the farmers, youth, women and deprived sections.

Published: 11th February 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking a mini halt at Lal Bagh crossing during the Congress road show being undertaken to launch newly appointed general secretary of the party Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi flanked by Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterated his resolve to play on the front foot.

Addressing a small gathering at the road, Rahul Gandhi said Priyanka and Joyotiraditya Scindia were not introduced in Uttar Pradesh keeping 2019 Lok Sabha in mind.

"Our main goal is to bring a Congress government to power in UP in 2022,” he claimed.

He added that Congress wanted to bring an impartial government in UP meant for the farmers, youth, women and deprived sections.

Seeming emboldened by the response of the Congressmen, Rahul Gandhi made the people repeat his ‘pet’ slogan  -- chowkidaar chor hai-- after him.  The trio also had tea at a famous tea joint at Lalbagh crossing.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Lucknow and Congressmen for their love and respect, th AICC chief said that he along with Priyanka and Scindia would not take rest till a government led by Congress party was not installed in the state.

